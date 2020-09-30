Stacey Solomon films genius kitchen organisation hack

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon may be known for her bubbly personality on daytime TV show Loose Women, but she is also well-known online for her home organisation skills and upcycling prowess, which she regularly shares with fans on her Instagram.

Her 3.7million followers are often treated to behind-the-scenes videos and snaps of the star’s chic home, which she shares with boyfriend Joe Swash and three children.

But this time, Stacey wasn’t tackling her own home clutter – it was the turn of her sister, Gemma to get the magic Solomon touch.

Tasked with washing up to help her sister out who was pushed for time, Stacey was shocked to see inside the cupboard under the sink, exclaiming: “What the hell is that?,” when she saw the mass of cleaning products with no real order.

Stacey quickly took it upon herself to get to work, decanting the products into glass jars recycling the old packaging and grouping into labelled tubs. Some of the glass containers were, in fact, old candle jars.

Stacey used storage boxes and labels to add order to the cupboard

She even revealed that she had added paper at the back of the cupboard to hide the unsightly drain pipes – a clever move which made all of the difference in the before and after snaps which she shared on Instagram stories.

Stacey has had help from expert organisers, the Style Sisters in the past, but she often takes on home organisation projects herself, meticulously decanting her pantry food into glass jars and evening hanging her crisps up!

Get organising like stacey with these handy glass canisters.

Set of three glass food storage canisters, £18.99, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links