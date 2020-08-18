Stacey Solomon reveals her genius way of keeping her makeup drawer organised The Loose Women star is known for her savvy organisation hacks

Stacey Solomon has become known for her love of organisation, with everything from kitchen ingredients to her toiletries individually labelled and neatly stored away in her house, and her makeup collection is no exception!

The Loose Women star shared a look inside her dressing table drawers in a photo posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday, and you won't believe what she uses to separate her beauty products and keep them tidy.

RELATED: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's super-organised family home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows her incredibly-organised fridge

Showing how she has different areas for everything from false lashes to makeup palettes and bronzers, Stacey also revealed that she has used metal oven racks to keep her lipsticks and foundations in order.

RELATED: 9 of Stacey Solomon's best home DIY projects

The mum-of-three has simply placed an oven rack at the bottom of her drawer and neatly lined up her cosmetics on top, meaning they all stay in place and are easy to find whenever she needs them – genius!

Stacey Solomon uses oven racks to organise her makeup

Of course, you may not want to use your existing oven racks to organise your drawers like Stacey, but you can pick up a set of two new adjustable chrome oven racks for £12.98 if you've been inspired to try the clever hack for yourself.

Universal chrome plated oven shelves (pack of 2), £12.98, Amazon

We can expect more home hacks and handy organisation ideas from the 30-year-old very soon following the news that she is set to publish her very own book. Stacey made the exciting announcement at the weekend, and thanked her followers for giving her the confidence to pursue the project.

Sharing a photo of herself clutching a bouquet of beautiful flowers while her boyfriend Joe Swash kissed her on the head, Stacey wrote: "These just came to the door... Turns out the book meeting went well [crying emoji] @penguinrandomhouse @eburybooks have said they would love to publish my book.

"So excited and a bit emotional. If it wasn't for you giving me the confidence to even dream it, this wouldn't be possible so thank you from the bottom of my heart. Better get my scrapbooks out..."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.