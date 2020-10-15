﻿
Stacey Solomon shows off sumptuous autumn-themed bath - and we're jealous

We want one of those!

Sharnaz Shahid

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon has taken bathtime up to another level with an incredible autumn-themed soak - and we are so here for it!

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 31-year-old shared a snap of her bath filled with orange-coloured water with dried orange slices and leaves.

For an extra touch, Stacey poured herself a drink and treated herself to orange flavoured Daim bars. She added a white-heart shaped bath bomb and lit candles for a cosy feel.

"Joe's been away a lot and he's finally here for bedtime tonight," wrote the mum-of-three.

Meanwhile, Stacey is certainly embracing the change in season as she recently revealed that she has turned her home into an autumn wonderland. She shared a photo of her stunning new doorway, which she'd decorated with pumpkins, lanterns, a seasonal wreath and even deer!

Posting a spirit-lifting snap of herself and her one-year-old son Rex wrapped up in front of the display, Stacey told her social media followers: "Autumn has been on my garden fence since winter waiting to go back up again. And now finally it's back."

stacey-solomon-orange-bath

The TV star made us envious with this orange coloured bath

Explaining this year's theme, the 31-year-old added: "We've done more on the bottom this year with more of a woody wonderland theme. There's also a couple of new additions to the autumn family - two deer and a hedgehog."

She concluded her message with: "HAPPY AUTUMN EVERYONE... I hope you’re all ok and Happy Friyay. Love you all to the moon and back." [sic]

