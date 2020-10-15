Stacey Solomon shows off sumptuous autumn-themed bath - and we're jealous We want one of those!

Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon has taken bathtime up to another level with an incredible autumn-themed soak - and we are so here for it!

MORE: The best celebrity Halloween home decor from Stacey Solomon to Reese Witherspoon

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 31-year-old shared a snap of her bath filled with orange-coloured water with dried orange slices and leaves.

For an extra touch, Stacey poured herself a drink and treated herself to orange flavoured Daim bars. She added a white-heart shaped bath bomb and lit candles for a cosy feel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shows off her clever organisational hacks

"Joe's been away a lot and he's finally here for bedtime tonight," wrote the mum-of-three.

Meanwhile, Stacey is certainly embracing the change in season as she recently revealed that she has turned her home into an autumn wonderland. She shared a photo of her stunning new doorway, which she'd decorated with pumpkins, lanterns, a seasonal wreath and even deer!

SEE: Inside 31 of the most luxurious celebrity bathrooms

MORE: Stacey Solomon shares genius beauty hack to keep skincare products fresh

Posting a spirit-lifting snap of herself and her one-year-old son Rex wrapped up in front of the display, Stacey told her social media followers: "Autumn has been on my garden fence since winter waiting to go back up again. And now finally it's back."

The TV star made us envious with this orange coloured bath

Explaining this year's theme, the 31-year-old added: "We've done more on the bottom this year with more of a woody wonderland theme. There's also a couple of new additions to the autumn family - two deer and a hedgehog."

She concluded her message with: "HAPPY AUTUMN EVERYONE... I hope you’re all ok and Happy Friyay. Love you all to the moon and back." [sic]

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.