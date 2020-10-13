We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon made a very important new beauty purchase which she showed off on Monday night.

The Loose Women star revealed she has found a clever way to keep all of her favourite skincare products fresh for longer – with her new beauty fridge!

Explaining the reason behind her new STYLPRO purchase, Stacey wrote on her Instagram Stories: "I love it when I've left my face cream in the car and it's gone freezing cold and you put it on your skin. So I've done some research and found out there is such a thing as a beauty fridge."

Stacey shared a peek inside her new fridge on Instagram

Available exclusively on ASOS, the STYLPRO fridge costs £49.99 and helps extend the shelf life of products and reduce harmful bacteria.

Considering it can cool products up to 20 degrees below room temperature, it will certainly make Stacey's skincare refreshingly cold without her needing to take any more trips to the car!

STYLPRO beauty fridge, £49.99, ASOS

"It's only tiny but fits in so much...more than I would use at one time," she continued. The 31-year-old proceeded to neatly fill it with some of her go-to beauty products, including ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, Shiffa healing balm and a rose gold brightening face mask from 111 Skin – a last-minute addition suggested by her fans.

Elemis face cream, £72.11, Feelunique

While Stacey undoubtedly has several beauty products to choose from, she gave fans a glimpse inside her low-maintenance, three-step routine during the coronavirus lockdown – and one of them is currently in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

The TV star simply applied Dr. PawPaw lip balm, Doll Beauty fake eyelashes and Beauty Pie moisturiser on a daily basis. Stacey's favourite lip balm was originally priced at £6.95, but it is available to buy for just £3.13 on 13-14 October.

We wonder if she's also stashed some of the moisturising balm in her new fridge...

