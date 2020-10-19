Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's surprising home history revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new house was once used for professional purposes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bought a new home in Montecito, California in August, and it has come to light that the property was used as the location for music videos and photoshoots right up until they moved in.

SEE: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's jaw-dropping £11.2million new house

Rental website Giggster previously listed the home to hire for £538 per hour, complete with space for a crew of 15 people and parking for 50. The ad also stated that the property could only be hired for 10 hours at a time, while smoking, pets, cooking and alcohol were all prohibited.

MORE: Prince Harry's real reason for moving to USA with Meghan Markle revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's former LA rental home

It labelled the home the 'Italian Villa', thanks to its palazzo style interiors with high ceilings and wooden awning, an outdoor area complete with tiered rose gardens and tall Italian cypress trees, and the main building covered in climber plants with various archways and courtyards.

Inside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a total of nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Reports say that there is also a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, for Meghan and Harry's family and friends to use, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland who also lives nearby in Los Angeles and no doubt will be spending more time with the family.

Meghan's mother Doria lives nearby

The main house features a library, an office, a spa with a separate wet and dry sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Meghan and Harry's one-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor also has his own outdoor playground, as well as a stunning nursery and playroom inside, and a children's cottage outside.

RELATED: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan's son Archie's former nursery

Meghan and Harry with their son Archie Harrison

A large outdoor pool also adds to the appeal of the property, with a built in jacuzzi, several sun loungers and matching parasols at either side, and a patio area complete with a barbecue and a pergola with an outdoor seating area.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.