Gwen Stefani's sons have the most incredible back garden at dad Gavin Rossdale’s LA mansion They have three boys together

Gwen Stefani's three sons are spoiled for choice when it comes to their parent's property portfolio but their dad, Gavin Rossdale's, back garden might just be their favourite play space.

The No Doubt singer shares, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, six, with her ex-husband who has a show-stopping LA home.

The Bush frontman gave fans a sneak peek inside the garden of his impressive pad which boasts amazing views and some very cool sports equipment for him and his boys to play with.

In the photos shared on Instagram Stories, Gavin was practicing his tennis skills with the help of a Slinger Bag - a portable gadget which fires tennis balls.

"Woo hoo," he wrote on the images. "Just messing around back yard style."

There was also plenty of gym equipment laying around and a punching bag too.

Now that's a garden!

Gavin bought the home in Studio City in 2016 for $7.6million and in addition to six en suite bedrooms, it also boasts an infinity pool.

Since the home sits on a hillside it has amazing views of the city.

Gavin and Gwen - who is newly engaged to her boyfriend of five years, Blake Shelton - successful co-parent their children, and when they're not spending time with their dad, they’re with their mum in LA or at Blake's ranch in Oklahoma.

They spent the COVID-19 lockdown there and reveled in the outdoor lifestyle.

Gavin is a keen sportsman

In a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live Gwen said that during quarantine they were surrounded by "exotic animals", which was in stark contrast to where Gwen grew up in Orange County, California.

"Our nature was the beach," she said. "So to be able to be in Oklahoma and experience a ranch kind of vibe was something I never really had. It's been great, amazing."

Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo have a great relationship with their future step-dad and of course, their own father too.

During an Instagram Q&A Kingston was asked what it’s like having a rocker as a father and he said: "Could not ask for a better dad I love him so much."

