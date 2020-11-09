BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin's home looks like a royal palace – see inside

BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin lives in Chester, Cheshire with her husband, David and their two daughters, Mia and Scarlett. The TV host moved to the area from London after BBC Breakfast relocated to a studio in Salford in 2012, but apparently her home has become a lot more than just a convenience.

Speaking to Cheshire Life in 2012, Louise said: "Cheshire could not be more different for us. We're surrounded by countryside and people are completely different. We have been welcomed with open arms by the locals. The first day I arrived, someone knocked on my door and invited me to the pub. That was absolutely brilliant, so welcoming and it already feels like we have a support network here. It has been wonderful."

Louise Minchin's living room

Five years later in 2017, the presenter posed for a series of photographs inside of her living room, revealing grand high ceilings and a collection of furniture that could easily pass for that of the royal family's.

Describing the antique wooden dresser positioned in one corner of the room, Louise explained to the Daily Mail, "This little desk reminds me of my grandfather, who had an identical one – when I saw this for sale I bought it straight away. He used to hide sweets in the little cubby holes and cupboards inside, and when we went round, we'd open them all and try to find the treats. I remember it so fondly that I bought this one just for the memories. It has lovely locks for the drawers too, so I can also hide stuff away from prying eyes."

Louise Minchin's garden

Other furniture includes a grey sofa and a cream sofa, as well as a vintage cream side table. An open log fireplace with a white concrete frame furthers the regal aesthetic, alongside a baroque print rug. The room overlooks Louise's enormous garden via tall sash windows and French patio doors.

