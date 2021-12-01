Louise Minchin's home with daughters Mia and Scarlett looks so different - before and after The I'm A Celeb star lives in Chester

Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin has put her own stamp on her family home since she moved in back in 2012 – and it's so different!

LOOK: Louise Minchin's vintage home she bought for BBC Breakfast - see inside

Although the TV star doesn't often share pictures inside her property, a series of photos taken inside the living room in 2017 reveal the interiors have changed a lot over the past few years. Take a look...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin surprised by husband on BBC Breakfast

Where does Louise Minchin live with daughters Mia and Scarlett?

The I'm A Celebrity star formerly lived in London with her husband David and their two daughters, Mia and Scarlett. Louise and her family moved to Chester, Cheshire after BBC Breakfast relocated to a studio in Salford in 2012.

The living room was originally designed with light yellow walls, wooden floors, and an open log fireplace with a white carved surround.

Louise Minchin's living room in 2017

An image of Louise's pet dogs in December 2020 showed that while the same rug remains, the wooden flooring has been replaced with beige carpet.

Louise's living room now has carpet

When Louise injured her foot while training for a marathon, she inadvertently showed that the walls are now painted charcoal grey with white wainscoting, while it looks as though the fireplace surround has also been repainted, and its carvings filled in.

READ: Inside Wayne and Frankie Bridge's jaw-dropping home in Surrey

MORE: Louise Minchin reveals heartfelt wedding tribute to rarely-seen husband at home

Louise's living room has been painted grey

A third image posted by Louise showed that the light grey sofas originally seen in the room are still there, while there is also an oak dresser positioned against one wall. Louise uses it to display a framed photo, two metallic silver desk lamps and a vase of flowers. She had also added two silver reindeer ornaments at Christmas time.

MORE: A tour inside Dan Walker's beautiful family home

Louise has kept the same sofas in her living room

The family's relocation to Cheshire marked a big change from city life to the countryside. Speaking to Cheshire Life in 2012, Louise said it couldn't be "more different", but in a more recent interview with Good Housekeeping, she said she was grateful for having a home that she loved during the pandemic.

As for the rest of the house, she added that there is a "lovely tree" outside of her bedroom window, where she enjoys spending time "looking at the view" and "taking it all in". She explained: "It's something I've not really done before, but it's nice to appreciate nature."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.