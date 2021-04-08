BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin's garden is goals The TV host has the most impressive outdoor space at her home in Cheshire

BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin lives in Chester, Cheshire with her husband, David and their two daughters, Mia and Scarlett, after BBC Breakfast relocated to a studio in Salford in 2012 and the family moved from London.

Louise has unveiled several areas inside the house since living there, including the beautiful garden.

Last year, she took part in Indoor Relay, a charity initiative launched during lockdown to help bring people together, and chose to complete most of the circuit outdoors.

Louise Minchin's garden

She took to Instagram with a series of photos showing that the garden is designed with a brick wall along the edges, as well as a large lawn and various brick pathways woven throughout.

Louise Minchin's garden is framed with a brick wall

Upon finishing the challenge, Louise captioned one image: "I never imagined I could run 6k round in circles in my garden. Thanks to @indoor_relay for asking me to take part, to @ab_runs for a lovely chat and to everyone donating to some excellent charities. Keep on running!"

Louise Minchin after completing a fitness challenge in her garden

Back in 2017, Louise posed for a professional photoshoot at the house, which also included a shot in the garden.

Louise Minchin posed for a photo in her garden

She sat on brick steps with a blooming flower bed seen behind her, showing blossom flowers and lavender, as well as various different types of greenery and bushes beyond.

Besides the home's private garden, Louise and her family also enjoy spending time visiting Cheshire's offering of outdoor space. Speaking to Cheshire Life in 2012, she explained: "Cheshire could not be more different for us. We're surrounded by countryside and people are completely different. We have been welcomed with open arms by the locals.

"It's so welcoming and it already feels like we have a support network here. It has been wonderful."

