Lisa Faulkner has cosied up in front of her living room's beautiful fireplace for the first time this year, marking the occasion with a gorgeous Instagram post.

Showing off the open fire, which sits on a slab of black stone and features beautiful metal and tile detailing, the former EastEnders actress wrote: "First fire this year…"

The famous mum also revealed that her fireplace was surrounded by white wooden panels that lead up to a show-stopping mantelpiece, upon which a clock and framed photographs sat.

It's not the first time that Lisa has shared a peek into the main living area in the home she shares with her husband John Torode.

Past photos of the stylish space have revealed that it features white walls and that the large bay windows are framed with light pink curtains and opaque white blinds.

The couple have opted for a teal blue velvet sofa, with blue and pink cushions, and there is a geometric cream woven rug on the floor, as well as a wooden coffee table.

The couple also have a beautiful big sofa in their living room

Lisa and John live in London, and often share looks inside of the property, including their kitchen where they often film cooking sessions.

It's fitted with teal blue wooden cabinets, a white sink, a large blue oven and an island unit in the middle of the room with a wooden worktop.

As for their beautiful bedroom, it's decorated with white walls and wardrobes and rustic wooden floors that run throughout the house, and is furnished with a black bed with white and blue bed linen, two antique white bedside tables, a grey suede stool-turned-storage-box at the end of the bed, and a white and pink striped rug.

