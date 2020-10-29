The Queen's apartment in her 20s revealed: See the fascinating photos Queen Elizabeth resided at a flat within Buckingham Palace

Before the Queen assumed responsibilities of the ruling monarch when her father, King George VI, died in 1952, she resided at a single apartment within Buckingham Palace in London, and past photos show exactly what her private space looked like.

The images were released in 1946, when the Queen was just 20, and were taken in her sitting room.

The Queen's former living room

It was decorated with plain walls and wooden flooring, while a vast collection of furniture and accessories added character to the room.

Then-Princess Elizabeth sat on one of two baroque style armchairs, next to a single tall side table and a chest of drawers positioned against one wall.

An easel holding a painting was kept next to the large white fireplace, framed with a metallic cover. On the mantelpiece, the Queen displayed a small clock, framed photographs, and a candelabra, in front of a mirror and an additional painting.

The Queen had a large desk

A glass front dresser showcasing a collection of crockery was the focal point of the room, as seen in a separate photo of the Queen at her desk.

She worked at a dark oak table with a matching chair and small table extension holding letter trays. Much like the trinkets and framed photos elsewhere in the room, the Queen personalised her desk with more photographs and a large vase of flowers.

For lighting, a grand jewelled chandelier hung overhead.

The Queen owned baroque-style sofas

Now, the Queen has ownership of the entire property, with a total of 775 rooms, including 19 state rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms and 188 bedrooms.

She also owns various other properties across the UK and Scotland, including the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, and Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire.

