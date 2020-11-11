Kylie Jenner shows off her incredible office canteen The famous Kardashian shared a video on Instagram

Kylie Jenner announced this week that she's launching a Kylie Skin advent calendar, and on Wednesday took to Instagram to reveal that she'll be signing 100 boxes.

MORE: Kylie Jenner announces her skincare line is coming to the UK

What's more, the makeup guru had set up the heart-shaped boxes in the canteen at her gorgeous offices, offering a rare glimpse into the staff space.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner's new glam room could be mistaken for a cosmetics boutique

"OK I am here at my offices today, I am going to sign 100 Kylie Skin advent calendars, they're so cute! These launch tomorrow," the famous mum could be heard saying as she panned the camera around the space.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's epic house transformation will inspire you for Halloween

Kylie shared the clip on Instagram

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's show-stopping chef's kitchen will leave you speechless

The large open area has a utilitarian feel, with grey, concrete floors and white walls, one of which is covered with artwork.

Long, metal tables could be seen, surrounded by pink and gold chairs, and up against one wall was a long pink sofa flanked by smaller, round lunch tables.

But of course the stand out feature had to be the massive pink letters that spelled out 'Kylie'.

In 2019, Kylie treated her fans to their first guided tour of her now-iconic LA offices, and as you can imagine, they're eye-popping.

Kylie's offices are seriously impressive

Walking into the space, there is a large grey rug complete with low-sitting chairs and a coffee table that resembles a pebble.

In the clip, the mother-of-one even gave her followers a glimpse at where her staff sit.

Beneath big, white neon letters that spelt out 'Kylie Skin', two girls could be seen sitting in their white cubicles hard at work.

Kylie also posted some snaps of her desk, revealing it's kitted out with some pink lip-shaped chocolate and pink desk accessories including a Kylie Cosmetics notepad, a pink stapler, a pink sellotape holder and pink branded pencils.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.