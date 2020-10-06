Kylie Jenner's show-stopping chef's kitchen will leave you speechless The makeup entrepreneur's home is out of this world

If ever you wanted to know what a billionaire’s kitchen looks like, take a sneak peek at Kylie Jenner's.

The Lip Kit founder lives in a sensational $36 million Holmby Hills mansion and on Monday she shared a photo with her two-year-old daughter, Stormi, on Instagram and in the process gave fans a glimpse at her enormous kitchen.

Kylie, 23, had been baking Halloween cookies with her little girl and posted a casual picture of the pair of them hanging out in front of the oven.

And while the mother-daughter duo looked incredibly sweet posing for the photo, we couldn't help but notice the room behind her.

Kylie's kitchen is sleek and grey with nothing out of place!

The pair - who were wearing matching Snoopy pajamas - were leaning on the white, marble countertops which covered the sideboards and the island in her beautiful kitchen.

Kylie cooked up a cookie storm in her kitchen

Of course, this is just one room in her palatial Californian mansion. The compound also boasts seven bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, a games room, bar, home cinema, and two guest apartments for when friends and family come to stay.

Not to mention the sun-soaked outdoor pool where she regularly takes her infamous bikini selfies.

Kylie recently shared photos from her home which she has already started decorating for Halloween.

Kylie's home is huge

There were a series of photos both inside and out showcasing the creepy additions to her home.

She had everything from Halloween-themed tea towels to bowls which looked like pumpkins and ghosts filled to the brim with sweets.

Kylie had bought life-sized mummy statues and even covered the walls with giant spiders!

Kylie lives at the home with Stormi who she shares with ex Travis Scott.

Although they are no longer together, they have remained great friends and throughout the COVID-19 lockdown, they've been pictured hanging out as a family.

