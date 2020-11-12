Best Argos Black Friday deals: What to expect in the 2020 sales extravaganza

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It started out as a one-day flash sale in the US, and now Black Friday – which this year falls on 27 November 2020 - is one of the biggest shopping days of the year on both sides of the pond.

There are some great deals to be had in retailers across all sectors – and close to the top of the list is Argos. So what Black Friday deals are likely to be offered up?

When does Argos's Black Friday start?

At the moment the retailer is keeping details of any early Argos Black Friday deals under their hats. Bookmark this article and keep checking back for updates!

Best Argos Black Friday deals to expect in 2020

We can get a good idea of what to expect at Argos during Black Friday 2020 – which these days extends all the way to Cyber Monday – by taking a look at what went down last year.

Black Friday 2019 was one of Argos’ biggest shopping days of the year, with 5.1 million online customers. In the first hour of the deals extravaganza, (9am-10am) there were 20 products ordered every second! So which Argos Black Friday deals were they shopping?

Argos Black Friday TV deals

If you’re looking to upgrade your tech and entertainment systems this Black Friday with a shiny new TV, Argos are lining up some great deals on flat-screen TVs, Smart TVs and TVs with stunning 4K quality.

Last year you could pick up a Samsung 55 inch Smart 4k HDR LED TV for £399 – the current price is £100 more than that.

Samsung 55 Inch UE55RU7300KXXU Smart 4K HDR LED TV, 2019 Black Friday price £399 currently £499, Argos

Argos Black Friday toy deals

You can pick up cut-price toys just in time for Christmas and that all-important visit from Santa Claus in Argos’ Black Friday toy sale. They are dropping deals on some of the biggest brands and names which are sure to feature on their Christmas lists; from Peppa Pig toys, Frozen 2 toys, Toy Story toys and more.

Last year you could grab this Lego city set for £55 – it currently retails for £70.

Lego City fire brigade set, Black Friday price £55 currently £70, Argos

Argos Black Friday laptop deals

There will be a huge selection of laptops and tablets with cut prices up for grabs, whether you’re in the market for a good quality laptop for homeschooling or need an upgrade for work meetings, you should check out Argos’ laptop Black Friday deals.

One of the top deals was this ASUS laptop, currently £279.99 but up for grabs for £199.99 last Black Friday

ASUS C523 15.6 Inch Celeron 4GB 64GB Chromebook – Silver, Black Friday price £199 currently £279, Argos

Argos Black Friday gaming deals

Last year there were a total of 423 deals on gaming products, so we can expect similar for Argos Black Friday 2020. Whether you’re looking for the best offers on the newest consoles or deals to top up your game collection, chances are Argos will have a deal to suit you. They’ve promised bargains on everything to big brand consoles to controllers, speakers and mics, so be sure to bookmark and check back.

Argos Black Friday appliance deals

Argos Black Friday deals include fridge freezers, cooking accessories and vacuum cleaners. Are you after a brand-new coffee maker to brighten up your mornings or just want a shiny new kettle to make yourself a brew? You’ll find these in their big Black Friday home appliance sale.

There were great savings on Dyson hoovers last year – £100 off this cordless model.

Dyson V7 Motorhead plus cordless vacuum, Black Friday price £199 currently £279, Argos

Tips for getting the best Argos Black Friday deals

Be prepared: Research your products and create a wish list - with back up products.

Research your products and create a wish list - with back up products. Shop online: The best deals can be found online rather than in store.

The best deals can be found online rather than in store. Sign up for Argos email alerts to be the first to know about deals here.

to be the first to know about deals here. Create an Argos account: You’ll need one to complete your online order. Do it now to avoid wasting precious time on the big day

You’ll need one to complete your online order. Do it now to avoid wasting precious time on the big day Get in there early: The deals kick off at 9am so set your alarm and be ready!

