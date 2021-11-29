Argos Cyber Monday sale 2021: 11 best deals to shop now

Cyber Weekend has come to an end, but the shopping deals are still going, thanks to Cyber Monday on 29 November 2021 - so don't worry, there's still time to save on your Christmas shopping.

There are some great deals to be had in retailers across all sectors – and close to the top of the list is Argos. So what Cyber Monday deals are being offered up? There are hundreds of deals to be had on everything from tech to toys. Read on to find out the best deals available online... You have till midnight on Tuesday 30 November to shop - so don't hang about!

Argos Cyber Monday toy deals

You can pick up cut-price toys just in time for Christmas and that all-important visit from Santa Claus in Argos’ Cyber Monday toy sale. They are dropping deals on some of the biggest brands and names which are sure to feature on their Christmas lists; from Lego to Barbie and many more. Use code TOYS20 to get 20% off.

LEGO Millennium Falcon build set, was £150 now £100, Argos

Jurassic World Super Colossal Brachiosaurus, was £70 now £45, Argos

Argos Cyber Monday TV deals

If you're looking to upgrade your tech and entertainment systems this Black Friday with a shiny new TV, Argos have got some great deals on flat-screen TVs, Smart TVs and TVs with stunning 8K quality. Use code: TV10 to get 10% off.

Samsung 40 Inch UE40T5300 Smart Full HD HDR LED TV, was £329, now £279, Argos

Argos Cyber Monday gaming deals

Whether you’re looking for the best offers on the newest consoles or deals to top up your game collection, chances are Argos will have a deal to suit you. Right now you can get this fab Nintendo Switch bundle - which consists of the Switch with Mario Kart and three months membership, with a case, steering wheel Minecraft thrown in for £279.99 instead of £294.96.

Nintendo Switch Mario cart deluxe bundle, was £294.96, now £279.99, Argos

Argos Cyber Monday household appliance deals

Argos Black Friday deals include fridge freezers, cooking accessories and vacuum cleaners. Are you after a brand-new coffee maker to brighten up your mornings or just want a shiny new kettle to make yourself a brew? You’ll find these in their big Black Friday home appliance sale. We've got our eyes on this Shark model this year with a whopping saving of £170. With up to 40 minutes of run time and Anti Hair Wrap Technology, which cleverly removes hair from the brush-roll, this is the perfect option for households with pets.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £349.99, now £179.99, Argos

Argos Cyber Monday tech deals

From smart tablets to the latest must-have headphones and Amazon Alexas, Argos has everything you need to fulfill your tech needs. Shop smart and pick up a tablet at a heavily discounted price this Black Friday. The deals include the Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa at their lowest price ever.

SHOP ARGOS CYBER MONDAY TECH DEALS NOW

Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, now £18.99, Argos

Amazon Fire 7 tablet, was £49.99, now £34.99, Argos

The Fire 7 is Amazon's best-selling tablet, boasting 16 GB of storage, 1 GB of RAM 0 - and it's hands-free with Alexa. Complete tasks, enjoy movies on the go, browse recipes or ask Alexa for the weather, all for the bargain price of £34.99. The kids version, below, is also on sale for half price

Amazon Fire 7 tablet, was £99.99, now £49.99, Argos

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker, was £49, now £19, Argos

The Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker is proving popular so far. Priced at £19 down from £49, the nifty little gadget allows you to stream your favourite music with the power of voice control, and can even turn off the lights. The Nest is compatible with hundreds of smart devices including thermostats and TVs.

Argos Cyber Monday laptop deals

There are a big selection of laptops and tablets with cut prices up for grabs, whether you’re in the market for a good quality laptop for homeschooling or need an upgrade for work meetings. This ASUS laptop was £279.99 but is up for grabs for £199.99. Bargain!

ASUS C523 15.6 Inch Celeron 4GB 64GB Chromebook – Silver, was £279 now £199, Argos

