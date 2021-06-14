Amazon Prime Day vs Black Friday: when is the best time to shop the sales?

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Monday 21 June, lasting until midnight on Tuesday 22 June. A whole host of deals will be dropping across the online shopping portal in all areas from toys to beauty to home and kitchenware.

RELATED: How to sign up for Amazon Prime Day 2021

MORE: Everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day

The 48-hour deals extravaganza was postponed until autumn last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year it's back to its usual summer date. However, shoppers may still be wondering if it's best to grab a bargain now or wait for potentially bigger savings on Black Friday in November.

What is the difference between Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day?

Remember that Prime Day is only for customers with an Amazon Prime Membership – so you’ll need to sign up to get access to the deals. If you don’t have one, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which can be cancelled anytime thereafter. After the free trial runs out it’s £7.99 a month.

If you’re looking to get an Amazon own brand product – like an Echo Dot, Kindle or Fire Stick, then without a doubt Prime Day is your best bet – it’s generally known for huge savings on their own brand line.

Also, don’t forget that aside from what's up for grabs on the Amazon site, many other brands and retailers put on their own sales during Prime Day, so those are worth a look too.

MORE: The Bank Holiday is over but the sales are still going strong: ASOS, Boots, John Lewis & MORE

Are Prime Day deals better than Black Friday?

Historically, price reductions on Amazon outside of own-brand products have been more or less the same on Prime Day and Black Friday.

However, there were some differences last year, as discovered by price comparison site idealo.co.uk, who compared the average price of some of the best-selling products on Prime Day vs Black Friday.

They discovered that smartphones and kitchen appliances were cheaper on Prime Day, while the average price of prams, dumbbells, fridges and washing machines were lower on Black Friday.

Meanwhile, the average price of trainers was pretty much the same during both.

Katy Phillips, Communications & PR Manager for Idealo suggests that shoppers sign up for price alerts, "which will notify consumers on the days that there are amazing deals to be had, even outside of the 'big' shopping events".

MORE: What is Prime Wardrobe? Everything you need to know about the Amazon perk everyone's talking about

It's also worth noting that since Black Friday is closer to Christmas, retailers have less time to move their inventory – which may result in better deals to be had.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.