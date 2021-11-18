How to save £90 on the NEW Facebook Portal in pre-Black Friday sale

Looking for a techy Christmas gift? The Facebook Portal is the smart calling and messaging device that is great for everyone in the family. And, we have great news - Black Friday is the perfect time to snap one up!

There are massive savings to be had on the best devices – you can score up to £90 off the best new devices, with prices starting at £79 in their fab Black Friday sale. Just make sure you shop before the end of November 30.

Portal Go, was £199, now £149, Facebook Portal

What is the Facebook Portal

This smart piece of tech lets you video chat with your Facebook friends and family via WhatsApp or Messenger, with a unit that can sit on a desk, table or near your TV. You can even have the video chat ON your TV! It's an easy way to video call friends and family on their smartphones, laptops and tablets, and if you opt for the wireless Portal Go, you can carry it from room to room.

What really sets it apart is that the camera follows you as you move around the room, so you can chat hands-free. You could be cooking lunch along with your mum, catch up over a cup of tea or binge-watch a show together. The Portal from Facebook has a built-in Alexa too, so you can listen to your favourite tunes via Spotify.

Portal, was £169, now £79, Facebook Portal

The Facebook Portal comes in four versions. There’s the Portal Go – which has a built-in battery and 10inch display which you can take to any room, the regular Portal, (10inch screen), the Portal+ (14inch screen) plus Portal TV that can be hooked up to your TV and allow smart video calling through your big screen.

Portal TV, was £149, now £79, Facebook Portal

How much does the Portal from Facebook cost?

The Portal from Facebook is offering big discounts for Black Friday on their brand new devices:

Portal Go, was £199, now £149

Portal, was £169, now £99

Portal+, was £349, now £299

Portal TV, was £149, now £79

When do the Facebook Portal deals end?

The Facebook Portal Black Friday sale ends on November 30 so make sure you shop before then to grab yourself a bargain.

