Tess Daly shares photo of gorgeous bed she shares with Vernon Kay The Strictly star took to Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing's Tess Daly will be sleeping without her husband Vernon Kay for the foreseeable future while he bunkers down in Wales over the next few weeks, where he's taking part in this year's I'm a Celebrity.

On Thursday, the famous mum revealed she'll be making a change to the bed she shares with her husband – telling her Instagram followers that she's going to be adding more cushions to it!

WATCH: Tess Daly confirms exciting news in new clip

Posting a photo of herself sitting on the beautifully made bed that she shares with her husband of 17 years, Tess wrote: "Keeping it comfy. While @vernonkay is away I plan on piling as many cushions as I can SQUEEZE onto the bed.

Tess took to Instagram

"This is the Phoebe bedlinen set from my home collection with @clarke_clarke_interiors from at @nextofficial."

The presenter's fans quickly fell in love with her bed, leaving sweet comments below her snap.

"Stunning," wrote one, with another adding: "Beautiful bed!"

Tess and Vernon on their wedding day

Earlier in the week, Tess took to Instagram again to dedicate a sweet message to her husband ahead of the new season of I'm a Celebrity.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old wrote: "For years we have watched this show together, cheering the camp mates on, laughing at the genius Geordie duo @antanddec and celebrating the king & Queens of the jungle. This year we'll be watching Vern take part. He is over the moon to be on the show, red gilet an' all. Good luck Vern!!"

