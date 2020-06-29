Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have been isolating at their stunning family home in Buckinghamshire over the past few months, and it has some pretty impressive features! The Family Fortunes star recently shared a glimpse inside their home gym in what used to be their garage. The spacious area features a running machine and an indoor stepper and is filled with sports memorabilia on the walls, including a Joe Montana T-shirt print.

The celebrity couple share daughters Phoebe, 15, and Amber, 11, and they have been having a lot of fun spending quality time together. Most recently, they celebrated Father's Day, with Vernon being treated to breakfast in bed from his children, while in May, Amber marked her 11th birthday.

Tess and Vernon pulled out all the stops to makes sure their daughter had a day to remember and decorated their home with pink, gold and white balloons. They also put on a tasty looking spread, with marshmallows and sweets, as well as a cupcake birthday cake. While it looked like Amber had a lovely time, the celebrity couple promised to throw the pre-teen a "proper" party once social distancing rules begin to relax.

During the past few months, Tess in particular has been keeping fans updated on their ups and downs during these uncertain times. The Strictly host recently got candid as she opened up about her lockdown struggle in a post on Instagram. She wrote: "Good morning beautiful people. Just checking in saying hi and wondering how it's already Friday? Is it just me or does time seem to fly by even MORE quickly when you've got so much more of it on your hands."

She added: "Still struggling a bit with the disconnection from my usual routines and the unpredictability of everything at the moment; but have also been focusing on using the time productively and positively (yoga, writing, cleansing the home, cleansing my mind with meditation, tutoring, den making, and occasional kitchen dancing...)"

Wanting to stay positive, she concluded: "Keeping the faith that brighter days are hopefully just around the corner. I feel like we have worked SO hard together to get through this. Really hope you're all taking good care of yourselves, sending all the love & positivity I have your way. #fridayfeeling #strongertogether #goodvibesonly."

Tess previously opened up about her family life at home during an interview with HELLO! prior to the lockdown, and said that she enjoys nothing more than spending time with her children when she's not at work. She said: "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum."

