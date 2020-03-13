Tess Daly enjoys rare date night with Vernon Kay at homeware launch The Strictly Come Dancing host has launched her own homeware line at Next

Tess Daly was supported by her husband Vernon Kay as she celebrated the launch of her new homeware line on Thursday. The Strictly Come Dancing host and her husband looked loved-up as they mingled with guests at the event at White City House in London, which had been transformed for the occasion with a display of pink, white and gold balloons.

Vernon was not the only famous face who supported Tess' exciting launch; her Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman was also there, along with Kimberley Walsh and Katie Piper. Tess shared a photo from the party on Instagram, writing: "Soo happy to be surrounded by my girls tonight."

Tess Daly celebrated her homeware collection launch on Thursday

In another post, Tess proudly posed on a bed made up with one of her duvet covers, and told fans: "Well tonight has been a bit special. Celebrating the launch of my bedding range with my favourite people! Yes I do have a bed in a bar."

Tess announced in December that she was launching her debut homeware range, which she described as a "dream project". The mum-of-two worked with fabric and wallpaper specialist Clarke & Clarke to create the Tess Daly Home collection, which gives a nod to her glamorous style with metallic accents and luxurious fabrics. The collection is available at Next, and features a selection of bedding, cushions, and throws with prices ranging from £25 to £140.

It is little surprise Tess has made a foray into interiors; the 50-year-old clearly has a flair for design, and often gives fans glimpses inside the beautiful property she shares with her husband Vernon and their two daughters, Phoebe and Amber. The house boasts its own private swimming pool and a huge garden where the family have space for their pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

