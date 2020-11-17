Geri Horner shares chilling photo from inside family home The former Spice Girl star revealed an unseen feature

Geri Horner has unveiled a looming piece of artwork featuring a large polar bear inside of her family home.

The former Spice Girl star, previously known as Geri Halliwell or 'Scary Spice', took to Instagram with the snap in honour of her husband Christian Horner's birthday on Monday, with the caption: "It's your birthday. We love you so much daddy x @christianhornerofficial."

Geri Horner has a huge polar bear painting inside of her home

As well as Christian, the image also featured their son Monty as he sat on his father's shoulders.

The artwork is designed to create a chalk-like effect using only blue and white hues, in a navy and white frame.

And apparently wildlife art is a recurring theme throughout Geri and Christian's property.

Earlier this month, Geri inadvertently revealed another painting featuring a lion amid a video discussing her role as Queen Elizabeth I in new YouTube series Rainbow Woman. A second video shared by Geri shortly after showed that the lion painting takes up almost an entire wall, from the floor to the ceiling.

Though it is not clear, it looks as though both pieces of art may be showcased in the same room, decorated with sand beige walls and wooden panelling.

Geri and Christian own two homes: a country estate near Banbury in Oxfordshire and a second home in Hertfordshire. It would make sense that the animal art is on show at their rural property, since the family also have their own farm at the house, where they care for everything from horses and donkeys to goats and chickens. They each have separate pens and indoor stables.

The inside of the home also echoes a farmhouse aesthetic, with a traditional kitchen complete with an AGA oven, grand high ceilings and exposed brick fireplaces in various rooms.

