Olly Murs shares sweet post about the secret to a happy marriage The singer posted a heart-warming video about ‘true love’

Olly Murs and his girlfriend Amelia Tank have been dating since summer 2019 and he’s already spoken about plans to marry her.

REVEALED: Inside Olly's stunning Essex home

Olly took to Instagram to post a heart-warming video, made up of a slideshow of romantic images. It was to mark the 60th wedding anniversary of his grandmother and grandfather – known to him as ‘nanna’ and ‘pop’.

The beautifully curated video, with a soundtrack of The Wonder of You by Elvis Presley, starts with a picture of the happy couple on their wedding day in 1960.

Olly's grandparents celebrate 60 years of marriage

Then it goes on to show Stanley and Eileen throughout the decades as their love continued to grow.

It ends with a clip of the couple dancing overlaid with the words: “Proving that true love never dies, it only gets stronger with time”.

Olly also captioned the post: “True love never dies, it gets stronger with time. 60yrs together today Nanna & Pop! sorry I can’t be there but keeping you safe is most important, love you.”

READ: Olly's garden has a feature we are VERY jealous of

MORE: Olly Murs and girlfriend Amelia share this impressive workout

The romantic video received an outpouring of love from his fans, with over 190,000 likes.

Olly and his girlfriend Amelia have a new addition to the family

The smitten singer regularly posts hilarious social videos with girlfriend Amelia, which usually involve pranking each other, showing just how compatible the couple are. They have even recently become ‘dog parents’ to an adorable puppy.

After this heartfelt message of ‘true love’, we can only predict that Olly is hoping for this lifetime of happiness like this with his girlfriend Amelia.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.