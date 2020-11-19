11 hilarious unplanned photos of royals at home: Prince William, Prince Harry and more See the family in their natural habitat

We've all seen a standard posed photo of a royal or two in our time, but there's nothing better than a candid snap. Here are the funniest unplanned pictures of the family inside of their homes, featuring everyone from Prince William and Harry to Prince Charles and Camilla.

1. The Queen is not amused

When the Queen attended the Royal Windsor Horse show in her back garden at Windsor Castle, she was seen to be having an utterly marvellous time. Maybe it was the canapes…

2. Prince William strikes a pose

Prince William showed everyone how a photo call is done as he showed off his best sides outside of Kensington Palace. Aged two, might we add.

3. Prince Charles and Camilla enjoy the wildlife

Prince Charles and Camilla couldn't quite keep their cool when Zephyr the eagle went to show off his wingspan at the Sandringham Flower Show on the Queen's estate in Norfolk. Their. Faces.

4. Zara Tindall puts on a brave face

"I'm fine, I'm fine," she says, silently suffering from PTSD after competing on one of the most majestic horses ever in the dressage competition at her mother Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate, where she also lives.

5. Prince Charles cuts some shapes

When Prince Charles met with models at Lagos Fashion Week inside of St James's Palace in London, he showed off his incredible moves, complete with hand click.

6. Prince William teaches Prince Harry the two-step

In 1985, Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured inside their nursery at Kensington Palace. It would make more sense that Harry was finding his first feet, but we'd rather imagine William was helping him nail his two-step.

7. Prince William wows Harry with his piano-playing

After an outfit change and a move to the living room, Harry impressed William with his expert piano-playing so much that William had to stop his jaw dropping. Genius child.

8. Prince William shows off his whip

Following a private driving lesson, Prince William was photographed getting out of a very flash Ford Focus as he pulled up outside of his father Prince Charles' home Highgrove House. The look of pride says it all.

9. Prince Charles mocks William

Prince Charles and his son William were snapped enjoying a father son day out on the Queen's Balmoral estate in Scotland, but apparently Charles wasn't particularly proud of Will's attempt at harvesting.

10. Prince Charles gets some Ozzy/Chico time

Prince Charles shared an inside joke with Ozzy Osbourne and Chico at a reception inside of Charles' London residence Clarence House. The man in the background, however, seemed particularly disturbed by the idea of a Charles and Chico duo.

11. Prince George snubs the paps

Much to the dismay of the paps/public/basically everyone hoping to see Prince George IRL, his nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo held him up at the window of Buckingham Palace to watch Trooping the Colour in 2015. "You can't catch me here!"

