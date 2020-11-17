Lorraine Kelly's home view genuinely looks like a painting The TV host has the most impressive property

Lorraine Kelly previously revealed the view from her family home in Buckinghamshire, and it's so impressive it genuinely looks like a green screen.

SEE: Lorraine Kelly's stunning family home will blow your mind

The ITV host took to Instagram with the photo last year as she showed off how she had decorated for Christmas.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's emotional reunion with daughter Rosie as she returns home

"#ad I am absolutely in love with our tree this year!" she wrote, "Our home is feeling so festive thanks to @wayfairuk, they have the most stunning decorations and homeware on offer this Christmas, I won't be moving from this cosy spot until January! Follow my #linkinbio to discover for yourself."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's guest house is like something from a fairytale

The view from Lorraine Kelly's home

The photo was taken in her conservatory, overlooking a large river complete with beautiful boats and an enormous bridge via large windows which span almost the entire height of the floor to the ceiling. Lorraine's property also has a garden leading out to the very edge of the water.

RELATED: 27 best celebrity Christmas trees of all time

Inside, Lorraine has decorated the room with cosy furnishings including a brown sofa with reindeer printed cushions and a tartan and sheepskin rug, a rattan chair seen at one side, and a wooden coffee table where she previously kept a metal tray with a reindeer ornament and a vase of red flowers on top.

The TV star previously lived in Dundee, but relocated to Buckinghamshire into a smaller property after her daughter Rosie left home and moved to Singapore. Their previous house had a total of seven bedrooms.

Lorraine Kelly's guest house

Since moving, Lorraine has dedicated a considerable amount of time and effort into making the house a home, by redecorating the inside, as well as building a new guest house in the garden.

Inside Lorraine Kelly's cabin

She enlisted the help of interiors brand Wayfair to transform the cabin into a winter wonderland last year, complete with Scandi-inspired décor and a plethora of festive features such as stockings, present sacks and, of course, another Christmas tree.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.