Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous fireplace inside $10 million mansion is house goals The actress shares her home with her twins and fiancé Alex Rodriguez

It looks like Jennifer Lopez is gearing up for some chilly weather.

The star gave fans a sneak peek inside one of her multi-million dollar houses on Instagram Stories and her cozy living room, complete with the most gorgeous fireplace, made us want to curl up with a good book.

In the photo, the fire was roaring and a chalkboard with the word 'Fall' written on it was hung above the wooden mantle.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez films inside stunning kitchen of her mansion

A beautiful bouquet of autumnal flowers was placed on the table and candles were lit to add to the cozy atmosphere.

The fireplace is just one of the many stunning features inside the $10 million home in the Hamptons where she lives with her twins, Emme and Max, and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

The luxury mansion boasts eight bedrooms, sits on three acres of land, and has a spa, guest house, and a heated pool.

This isn't the couple’s only property in their impressive real estate portfolio either.

Jennifer's living room looks so cozy

In addition to their Hamptons home, they have two properties in Los Angeles, a Miami pad, and now a $40 million, 15,000 square foot home on Star Island in Florida too.

They recently put their Malibu beachfront property up for sale for an eye-watering $8 million and they've also got a penthouse in Manhattan on the market for a staggering $24.99 million.

The COVID-19 lockdown has meant the family have had to limit their travel between their homes and so they've spent the majority of their time together at their Hamptons home.

In the summer the family hit the beach

They've embraced the time together and have been spotted on bike rides, trips to the beach and by the looks of Jennifer's Instagram they've had plenty of at-home fun and games too.

Jennifer and Alex had to postpone their nuptials due to the pandemic but are making plans to say 'I do' in the near future.

