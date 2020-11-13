Loose Women star Stacey Solomon shocked us with her Christmas bedding last week – but this week the presenter has switched it up again with another festive ensemble inside her Essex home. Posting a good night snap on Instagram Stories, Stacey inadvertently revealed she has already got on to her second festive bedding set of the year. That's two Christmas-themed bedspreads in less than two weeks – and it's still only November!

Stacey wowed with another gorgeous festive duvet cover

Stacey has completely switched up her bedroom since the last time we saw it (just last week) and now she showcased a white and silver display, complete with an elegant reindeer duvet cover and matching sequin reindeer cushions. The star posted a picture feeding toddler Rex with Ben & Jerry's ice cream while they were snuggled on the bed wearing comfy clothes.



The first festive quilt cover Stacey unveiled

Just over a week ago, her room looked totally different with a funky red and white bedspread. As she showed us the first festive addition, the presenter confessed: "It’s basically Christmas," while showing off her gnome patterned duvet cover.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey's festive bedding sends Joe to the land of nod

Stacey clearly got excited about the upcoming season very early when she revealed her @allbitshome bedding at the start of November. She also styled up the space with matching gnomes figures.

Always a big fan of styling her home to be in keeping with the season, Stacey wowed her followers in October when she transformed her home into an autumnal wonderland, complete with pumpkins, lanterns and a gorgeous seasonal wreath. Back in summer they had a pastel display of flowers outside their home.

Stacey and Joe love decorating their doorstep each season

She often takes to Instagram to show off her home purchases, tidying prowess and amazing DIY projects. Her house-proud nature is not surprising considering she is close friends with cleanfluencer and author, Mrs Hinch.

