Stacey Solomon wows fans with INSANE garden set-up

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon pulled out all of the stops for bonfire night with an impressive garden transformation at her home with Joe Swash – including a fire pit for toasting marshmallows and a giant cinema screen.

The family enjoyed an evening outside with a roaring fire and fireworks going off overhead, then settled down to watch a film on their projector screen.

Fans were quick to ask Stacey the details of her outdoor cinema set-up and she revealed to her followers that Joe got the kit from @campingcinema. The presenter explained that they use the projector indoors, outdoors and when on the road, travelling in their campervan.

Fans were keen to know all about Stacey's outdoor cinema

Stacey's Instagram Stories showed fans exactly how she cleared up the garden in preparation for the evening's events. She collected the autumn leaves and then jet washed the firepit table and patio to get them sparkling.

Stacey's fire pit was sparkling after she jet washed it

Come evening time, the clip showed Stacey selecting an enormous marshmallow from a Perspex box to toast on the open fire.

After the family watched a film al fresco, the boys went to bed and the couple enjoyed some quality time together with another flick. They decided to watch comedy film, We're The Millers.

Stacey lives with her partner Joe, her sons Zachary and Leighton and toddler Rex, Joe and Stacey's first child together.

Stacey and Joe make the most of their outdoor space, even in the colder months

Bonfire night was a little different this year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic as many large displays were cancelled and families were prevented from gathering together. However, Stacey demonstrated that firework night can go off with a bang – even with a night at home!

Stacey is a big fan of seasonal events and recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has already decorated for Christmas – unveiling her very festive bedding.

