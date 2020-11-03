Stacey Solomon transforms bedroom into Christmas haven Loose Women star Stacey has updated the space she shares with husband Joe Swash

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon filmed her Essex home on Instagram Stories to reveal she had already put on her Christmas bedspread – in November!

The presenter confessed: "It’s basically Christmas," when she showed off her red and grey bedroom accessories. Although there wasn’t a Christmas tree or father Christmas patterned duvet, her new bedding was a distinct nod to the upcoming season.

WATCH: Stacey's Christmas bedding revealed

The bedspread is covered in gnomes and love hearts, and comes from @allbitshome. The good news is customers can now pre-order their own sets ready for Christmas, but keen to get into the festive spirit very early, Stacey had already put on her fun bedding. She also styled up the space with matching gnomes figures.

Gnomes have become part of Christmas thanks to folklore from Scandinavia, where treats were left out on Christmas eve for these mythical creatures.

Stacey's bedspread is covered in Christmas gnomes

Later, Stacey caught her partner Joe Swash having a cheeky morning nap on top of the bedding. Speaking to her fans, Stacey said: "He’s already messed it up, I might as well have some fun," as she placed one of the gnomes to be snuggled up next to Joe.

Always a big fan of styling her home to be in keeping with the season, Stacey wowed her followers in October when she transformed her home into an autumnal wonderland, complete with pumpkins, lanterns and a gorgeous seasonal wreath.

Last month Stacey wowed her followers with her autumn efforts

Stacey often takes to Instagram to show off her homeware purchases, tidying prowess and amazing DIY projects. Her house-proud nature is not surprising considering she is very close friends with cleaning influencer and author, Mrs Hinch.

