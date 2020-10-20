Stacey Solomon's genius laundry room feature revealed Loose Women's Stacey Solomon impresses us once again with her epic laundry room

As well as being a Loose Women panellist, Stacey Solomon finds time to run a busy household. She lives with her partner Joe Swash, her two sons Zachary and Leighton and toddler Rex, Joe and Stacey's first child together.

Stacey is a cleaning queen who is always showing off her productive tidying hacks on her Instagram channel, which is not surprising considering she is very close friends with cleaning influencer, Mrs Hinch.

The Loose Women presenter has made headlines before for her beautifully organised pink laundry room, but this time, in her Instagram Stories, Stacey revealed a very handy feature.

She filmed a clip of her clothes airer being winched up towards the ceiling on a pulley system, freeing up space below. For anyone that has skirted around an ugly clothes horse in the middle of a room, this will be a somewhat genius revelation.

She captioned the video to explain that her "tumble dryer was already full" so she "hung this load on the line". The 'line' being a white airer, suspended in the air, which fits perfectly with her white and pink aesthetic.

Stacey enjoys sharing her tidying achievements and even has a whole Instagram Stories highlight dedicated to her 'tap to tidy' transformations, where she photographs a messy room in her home and then reveals the result after her immaculate organising regime.

Stacey is also rather partial to a crafty DIY project or two and has gone all out this season decorating her home inside and out for autumn.

