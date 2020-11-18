Stacey Solomon's organised freezer is mind-blowing

Stacey Solomon has shown off her meticulously organised freezer at the beautiful Essex house she shares with partner Joe Swash. As well as being a Loose Women panellist, Stacey Solomon finds time to run a busy household and she proudly took to Instagram Stories to share with her fans the process of cleaning out her freezer.

Stacey confessed: "I've been saying I was going to do it for ages but I finally did. I finally got the chance to re-organise this monstrosity," while she panned the camera down her large seven-shelf freezer.

Fans could see that Stacey had already labelled her freezer drawers, and the sections included things like ice cream, vegetables and fruit.

Stacey has labelled her freezer drawers

The mum-of-three filmed herself taking out the drawers and cleaning them thoroughly, before returning them to the freezer.

Revealing the incredible results of her efforts, Stacey admitted: "I'm so glad it’s done, even if it only lasts a week." She also then confessed to leaving the blue tape on her freezer from when she first bought it, saying: "I just can't bring myself to do it."

Stacey's regularly shows off her tidying efforts on Instagram

As well as Joe, she lives with her sons Zachary, Leighton and toddler Rex.

Stacey enjoys sharing her tidying achievements and even has a whole Instagram Stories highlight dedicated to her 'tap to tidy' transformations, where she photographs a messy room in her home and then reveals the result after her immaculate organising regime.

Stacey even labelled her sister's cleaning arsenal

Stacey is a cleaning queen, which is not surprising considering she is very close friends with cleaning influencer, Mrs Hinch.

