Gigi Hadid shares new photos from first Thanksgiving with baby daughter at family home The 25-year-old shares her daughter with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid had an extra special Thanksgiving on Thursday as she marked her first one with her baby daughter.

The 25-year-old model even hosted the annual event for the first time at her home in Pennsylvania, and shared some gorgeous pictures from the special day on Instagram.

Gigi had invited her mum Yolanda Hadid and her siblings over to her house, and had treated to them to a feast of traditional Thanksgiving dishes which had been laid out on the table in her living room.

The new mum had also decorated her home for the occasion, and had written the word 'Gratitude' alongside a turkey on her window in white marker pen. There were also decorative pumpkins displayed around the home.

To make her first time hosting Thanksgiving even more special, the star had even been given some plates from Yolanda that her family had used every year during Gigi's childhood.

Gigi Hadid served up a feast for her family's first Thanksgiving with her baby daughter

Gigi has been keeping a low profile since the arrival of her baby in September, but recently delighted fans after sharing some new pictures of her little girl on social media.

The model gave a shoutout to small businesses

The protective mum has been shielding her child's face from view in all the photos she's shared online, and is yet to announce her daughter's name, although that hasn't stopped her fans from guessing what it could be.

Gigi and Zayn are planning on raising their child for the first few months at the model's family's home in Pennsylvania, where they can enjoy complete privacy.

Gigi was given special family plates for the event

The 25-year-old has got the house ready for Christmas too, and recently shared pictures of their festive decorations, complete with stockings on the mantelpiece, fairy lights at the window and a large Christmas tree in the corner.

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter in September

Gigi also has a beautiful apartment in New York, and will no doubt spend a lot of time there too.

The star recently shared a glimpse inside her baby's colourful nursery, revealing that there is a handmade baby mobile and a beautiful canvas by artist Austyn, who gifted it to Gigi following her baby's arrival.

