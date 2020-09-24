Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik fans convinced they know baby's name The famous couple have welcomed a baby girl

Fans are convinced that they already know the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's newborn daughter, and some of their guesses are wild!

It's no surprise that fans flocked to the comment section of the famous couple's announcement on Thursday to share their congratulations, and some of their name suggestions will leave you seriously surprised.

Some of the supermodel's Instagram followers thought that the new parents might opt for the name "Malikinha," while others threw "Maria", "Zagi", and "Zayan" into the mix.

One thing's for sure, we cannot wait to see what name they do decide upon!

Zayn was the first to announce the arrival of their daughter

Gigi and Zayn revealed that they had welcomed their daughter into the world on Thursday, sharing two photos of their newborn's hand, adding that she had been born at the weekend.

Proud dad Zayn was first to announce the news alongside a picture of his daughter holding on to his finger, writing: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Gigi soon followed suit with this sweet photo

A few minutes later, Gigi followed suit and shared another lovely picture of her daughter's hand, writing: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

This is the first child for the model, 25, and the former One Direction singer, 27.

They confirmed their pregnancy news back in April after weeks of speculation.

The stars first started dating after Zayn approached Gigi at a Victoria's Secret after-show party in New York in November 2015.

However, in March 2018, the couple revealed that they had decided to go their separate ways after more than two years together.

They seemingly confirmed they had rekindled their romance a few months later after Gigi posted a loved-up snap of the pair together on her Instagram account.

In January 2019, the on-off couple called time on their romance once again before getting back together in November that year.

