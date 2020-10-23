Strictly's James Jordan decorates baby Ella's fun new play area – and it's the cutest The proud dad made sure it was perfect

James and Ola Jordan have treated their daughter Ella to the cutest playpen and of course fans got a glimpse at it on Thursday – as the proud dad was putting it together.

Ola filmed the former Strictly professional dancer putting it all together, and we think it's so adorable. "Is daddy putting stickers on? Ola can be heard saying whilst filming James is on the floor putting some bear sticker on some of the playpen panels.

"Daddy messed the first one up," he confessed before Ola added: "Oh no!"

WATCH Baby Ella's adorable new play area

Despite the little mishap, which was barely noticeable, James completed the task of putting the grey and white play area together, which featured matching foam mats – and little Ella was quick to make the most of it.

In several clips shared on Instagram Stories the nearly-eight-month-old could be seen playing with all her toys, which included pit balls and some shakers.

Ella playing in her incredible new play area

The assembly of Ella's new play area comes just days after James showed off Ella in her nursery.

The proud father shared the most adorable video with fans on Monday, showing his daughter sitting in her big cot, ready for bed.

"Ella... are you in your big girl's room? Are you? Are you getting ready for bed? Is that your giraffe?" he asked her as she approached a huge giraffe toy that was situated next to the cot.

Baby Ella will turn eight months old later this month

As the cute tot tried to move towards it, James added: "Where are you going? Where are you going" making Ella show her huge smile to the camera.

The stunning nursery was first shown exclusively on HELLO! following Ella's birth. Speaking then in an exclusive video, Ola showed off one of their favourite features - the stunning wardrobe which was filled with gorgeous pink dresses.

The room, which is painted grey, also features a big pink elephant and a giraffe as well as a big white cot with a grey rocking chair right next it, where Ola revealed it where she feeds her daughter and they "spend time together".