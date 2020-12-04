Amanda Holden reveals epic Christmas door makeover in new video The Britain's Got Talent star has a lovely home!

Amanda Holden showed off her Christmas-themed front door on Instagram on Friday – and it couldn't look more stylish!

The Britain's Got Talent judge took to the social media site to share a video with her fans – and it's impossible to watch it and not feel at least a little more festive...

At the start of the short but sweet clip, the mum-of-two's hand could just be seen as she threw a small snowball at the door of the idyllic country cottage in the Cotswolds.

In a flash, the area around the door was then transformed with foliage and decorations into something unique and incredibly Christmassy.

Whereas in the past, Amanda has opted for traditional red and green decor, for 2020 she's chosen a pale pink and gold colour scheme that has nevertheless lost none of the wow factor.

The star captioned the video: "Home For Christmas [Christmas tree emoji]," and her new single of the same name played during the video.

Amanda opted for a more traditional look in the past

Her fans were quick to express their approval for the gorgeous design, commenting with gushing compliments.

One wrote: "Ooo wow," finishing with a row of heart-eyes emojis, while others chimed in: "Gorgeous," "That looks lovely," and: "This is sooooo pretty."

Amanda is clearly full of the Christmas spirit at the moment, as she recently shared a clip of the door of her London home, which had been similarly transformed.

The star is making Christmas special for daughters Hollie and Lexi

In the city, the 49-year-old had opted for a striking display inspired by peacock colours, featuring iridescent baubles and feathers.

The heavily-laden creation completely covered the doorframe of her family home in London, and was completed with a festive 'Santa Welcome' doormat.

The festivities continued inside Amanda's home and even shared a fun video with fans, showing her appearing from behind a Christmas tree to place a present underneath while wearing a fun Santa dress and hat.

