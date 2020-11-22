Amanda Holden shows off stunning home bar The Britain's Got Talent star has a gorgeous home

Amanda Holden made some drinks in her fabulous home bar this weekend – and we wouldn't mind joining her for a tipple there!

The Britain's Got Talent judge took part in a cocktail masterclass alongside her co-star Alesha Dixon as part of Amazon's Black Friday Live series of workshops and entertainment.

During the live-streamed class, Amanda showcased her delightfully stylish bar, which features a mirrored backboard, mood lighting and art deco wallpaper.

It also looks very well-stocked, ready for any (virtual) party.

Alesha's home doesn't have the built-in bar that Amanda's boasts, but the glimpse that could be seen looked light and airy, with white walls and a marble effect backsplash.

Viewers watched as the two stars battled it out to see who could create the best cocktail with professional bartenders showing Amanda and Alesha how to make drinks with pink gin, prosecco and Glenlivet.

The pair clearly had a lot of fun, with Amanda commenting "I feel like I’m on the Generation Game, my ice just plopped out," and: "I love that it’s a screw top by the way - it just means you can get to it faster!"

Amanda's home bar is fabulous

The bar isn't the only part of Amanda's home that looks stunning – the presenter and actress clearly has an eye for decorating, which she proved again recently after putting up her Christmas tree.

The 49-year-old impressed fans with her beautiful decorations, sharing a photo to Instagram which she captioned: "2020 means I've gone very early with my Christmas decorations, I couldn't wait any more.

"And look at this gorgeous tree. And a Christmas peacock."

Amanda also has a beautiful Christmas tree

The star opted for a dark theme, showing off navy and silver baubles, white fairy lights and pretty teal ribboning.

"Loving the Christmas peacock, and the tree looks amazing!" one of her followers commented.

"OMG love it!" added another, with a third writing: "Come decorate my house!"

