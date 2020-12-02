Amanda Holden's incredible Christmas doorway has to be seen to be believed! She unveiled her festive display on Instagram

Amanda Holden is feeling festive! The Heart FM presenter has unveiled her lavishly decorated Christmas doorway – and it is nothing short of spectacular. Amanda, 49, opted for a striking display inspired by peacock colours, featuring iridescent baubles and peacock feathers.

MORE: Take a tour of Amanda Holden's amazing homes

The heavily-laden creation completely covers the doorframe of her family home in London, and it completed with a festive 'Santa Welcome' doormat.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden gets into the Christmas spirit at home!

Amanda's doorway was created for her by Early Hours, a London-based floral display company. They are the go-to company for impressive festive arrangements, and have already created installations for Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes and Tom Fletcher, to name a few.

MORE: Amanda Holden shows off stunning home bar

The festivities continued inside Amanda's family home. She also shared a fun video with fans (seen above), showing her appearing from behind a Christmas tree to place a present underneath, all dressed up in a Christmas dress and hat.

Amanda has a spectacular Christmas doorway display

The tree follows the same theme as her doorway, with blue and gold baubles and feathers adorning its bows.

MORE: Amanda Holden's £19.99 faux leather leggings are the buy of the season

Even the family's pet dog Rudi has got in on the act, and can be seen dressed in a sweet Christmas-themed dog coat – although he looks considerably less impressed than Amanda!

The star with her daughter, Lexi and Hollie

Amanda is no doubt gearing up for a fun family Christmas with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their two daughters, Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie. There will be additional celebrations before the big day rolls around, however; on 10 December, Amanda and Chris will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

MORE: Look back at Amanda Holden's beautiful wedding day

The couple tied the knot in 2008 after a five-year romance. They exchanged vows in St Margaret's Church in Somerset before hosting their reception at Babington House, an exclusive member’s club and hotel, where a number of other celebrities have also got married.

Amanda and Chris were married in 2008

Amanda enjoyed her wedding day so much, she has spoken about renewing her vows with Chris. "I still get goosebumps when I remember how happy I was walking down the aisle towards him knowing I was about to become his wife," Amanda wrote in The Sun in 2017.

"I was determined it would be a white winter wedding, but I wasn’t prepared to take a chance on the weather, so I hired a special effects company to spray the grounds with artificial snow.

“As Chris and I emerged from the church as husband and wife, faux snowflakes came fluttering down. It was so realistic, and you know what they say in showbiz – fake it till you make it!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.