The Queen and Prince Philip's Christmas decorations are truly magical – see photos We can't wait to see what Her Majesty does this year

The Queen and Prince Philip's former home Christmas decorations have been some of the most impressive we've ever seen. The monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh have yet to unveil their 2020 home transformation, but with the doom and gloom that is lockdown, we're getting in the Christmas spirit early and taking a look back.

SEE: The best royal Christmas decorations of all time revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: The royal family spend a luxurious Christmas together

The Queen's Christmas tree

In November 2019, the Queen transformed her Windsor Castle residence with a mammoth 20ft Nordmann Fir tree installed in St George's Hall. The impressive tree was sourced from Windsor Great Park, and decorated by staff from the Royal Collection Trust, who scaled ladders to hang the ornate red and gold baubles on its branches.

RELATED: The Queen and Prince Philip to live apart?

MORE: The Queen's fascinating apartment in her 20s revealed

The Queen's second Christmas tree

Her Majesty also had a second Christmas tree at her Windsor Castle home, located in the Crimson Drawing Room. Although smaller than the tree positioned in St. George's Hall, it still spanned a jaw-dropping height of 15ft. Decorations included bright crimson bows and a combination of gold baubles and stars. The design was in keeping with the rest of the room, with red curtains and carpets, and gold ceilings and furniture.

The Queen's dining table at Christmas

And the Queen goes all out when it comes to laying the dining table for Christmas, too. When a festive dinner party was held in The State Dining Room last year, the Queen had the space curated with a gold colour scheme, complete with candelabras and candlesticks, and wreaths designed with regal gold weaves and baubles. The tableware also followed suit, including gold plates and matching drinking goblets.

Over at Buckingham Palace, equal effort goes into festive decorating, where the Queen usually has a 20ft tree installed, and where the royal family celebrate together each year.

The Queen is also believed to buy over 600 gifts for royal staff and family members.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.