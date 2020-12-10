Princess Anne's unique home set-up could save Christmas The Princess Royal will be joined by her children and grandchildren

Princess Anne lives at Gatcombe House in Gloucestershire on the Gatcombe Park Estate with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence. Her two children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips also occupy homes on the same grounds, meaning that the whole family will be closeby for Christmas.

SEE: Princess Anne unveils never-before-seen living room inside Gatcombe Park

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Anne reveals surprising decor inside private home

The coronavirus pandemic gives the family's living situation all the more significance: although the government has implemented a five-day period in which three households are able to form a bubble over the festive period, this may still mean lengthy travels for some.

MORE: The Queen and Prince Philip share shock Christmas plans

RELATED: Autumn Phillips won't leave Princess Anne's home

Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire

At age 70, the Princess Royal is considered 'vulnerable' and at high-risk of contracting COVID-19, so it would make sense that she would be unwilling to travel, and may have been forced to spend Christmas alone with Timothy if her extended family weren't nearby.

Instead, the fact that both Zara and Peter are just a stone's throw away means that Anne will be joined by both her children and grandchildren: Zara and her husband Mike's daughters Lena, two and Mia, six, and Peter's daughters Savannah, nine and Isla, eight. Peter's estranged wife Autumn may also join the family since she continues to live in a separate home on the estate following the couple's separation in order to co-parent.

Zara and Mike Tindall have two daughters

What's more, Princess Anne's daughter Zara is expecting her third child with husband Mike. Christmas 2020 will make a joyous time for the family to reunite and celebrate the news, announced on Wednesday.

Peter and Autumn Phillips also have two daughters

The eldest generation will be missing, though: Princess Anne won't see her parents, the Queen and Prince Philip, as Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that the couple would be spending their first Christmas at Windsor Castle in 33 years. The monarch and her husband traditionally spend the festive period at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, along with the rest of the family, but COVID-19 means that they are safer alone at Windsor.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.