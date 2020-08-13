Princess Anne has unveiled some surprising décor inside her home on the Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire. The Princess Royal recorded a special message in honour of charity, The Not Forgotten's 100th birthday, from a room in the house with bold lime green curtains, next to a large sash window which opens out to the garden with various plants and bushes.

Elsewhere in the home, Princess Anne tends to steer clear of colour.

When she joined a call to congratulate those who were involved in the opening of the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, she inadvertently showed a different room, featuring cream walls and a combination of brass and wooden furniture.

Mike Tindall showed off his home office inside Gatcombe Park

Likewise, Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike also live on the Gatcombe Park estate, and have revealed glimpses of their equally muted property. Mike shared a video on social media recommending films to watch during isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic from what seemed to be their home office. It's decorated with white walls and has cream cupboards and shelves taking up one wall.

Zara and Mike's living room has a muted design

Zara and Mike's living room is painted with the same shade of cream, and has dark wooden flooring. Furniture includes white shelves and cabinets at one side, two brown armchairs, a glass side table and a black and cream desk lamp.

Princess Anne also has a floral sofa

Princess Anne shared more of the unexpectedly bright space inside her home on the estate in July, for a video in collaboration with charity, Save The Children UK. As well as her green curtains, she has a burnt orange floral sofa, and a side table where she has positioned a cream desk lamp, and a framed photo of herself and her older brother, Prince Charles.

Princess Anne lives in her home with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, while Zara and Mike Tindall have their own home. Peter and Autumn Phillips also live on the estate, although they are believed to occupy separate properties on the grounds following their split earlier this year.

