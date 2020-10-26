The Queen's daughter Princess Anne will never live in London The Princess Royal resides at Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne has lived at Gatcombe Park in rural Gloucestershire for almost 43 years, but despite such a lengthy stint, she has proclaimed that she will never turn the countryside in for a life in the city.

In a past interview in honour of her 70th birthday on 15 August 2020, the Princess Royal told Australian Women's Weekly, "I've never been a city girl. There was never a question of living in London. It was not a world for me."

Princess Anne unveils surprising decor inside Gatcombe Park home

Along with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Anne has overseen the farm at the property, completely with rare-breed cattle, sheep, horses and pigs for over five decades.

Now, she even hosts official Horse Trials at the property, attended by her daughter British equestrian Zara Tindall and other members of the family.

Speaking of her granddaughters Mia and Lena, daughters of Zara and her husband Mike Tindall, and Savannah and Isla, her son Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn's daughters, Anne explained, "They do occasionally come over. It gives them a change of scenery and a bit more water to play in.

Princess Anne's home, Gatcombe Park

"I think on the whole you're very lucky if you can have children growing up on farms. They have more time to themselves; there's an expectation that they will actually go out and enjoy themselves on their own. You don't watch them every minute of the day. That is quite important."

Gatcombe Park is a Grade II-listed manor house situated on 730 acres of land. Along with Anne and Timothy, Anne's children Zara and Peter also live on separate properties on the estate. Zara shares her home with her husband Mike and their two children, while Peter lives alone and his estranged wife Autumn in another property on the grounds, after the couple separated earlier this year. The two split their time with their daughters.

Princess Anne also owns a residence at St James's Palace in London, where she stays while on short visits to the capital.

