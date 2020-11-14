Gordon Ramsay reveals unbelievable view from living room The famous chef took to Instagram

Gordon Ramsay shared a video of his one-year-old son Oscar doing a spot of hoovering in the family's £6million Cornwall home on Saturday, showing off the heart-stopping views from his living room while he was at it.

"Good man, just like daddy does," the Hell's Kitchen star could be heard telling the little lad as he tottered towards the property's panoramic windows that offered crystal clear views of the coastline at the foot of the Ramsay family's residence.

The sweeping windows were enormous in size, and beyond them the ocean and rolling green countryside were visible.

What we'd give to wake up to such striking views every morning!

It's not the first time the father-of-five has showed off his stunning property this week.

On Thursday, he once again took to Instagram with a video of a beautiful sunrise and incredible coastal scenery.

From Gordon's high vantage point at his idyllic beach house, he panned across the view, showing just how close he is to the rugged Cornish coastline. With rolling hills and powdery sand, the scenes would not look out of place in a holiday brochure.

Gordon's home views are stunning

In the clip, fans were also treated to a glimpse of his renovated mansion, including the eco-friendly living roofs on the top of each of the star's outbuildings.

Below Gordon was his perfectly manicured lawn with steps leading down closer to the sea.

Eagle-eyed fans would have noticed that Gordon's epic outdoor pool, which featured heavily on his social media throughout the summer, has been drained for the winter months. The installation of his beloved pool cost over £100,000 but has added significant value to the property.

Gordon has spent most of 2020 at his Cornwall retreat, along with wife Tana and their five children Meghan, Holly, Jack, Tilly and Oscar. The celebrity chef also has homes in London and Los Angeles.

