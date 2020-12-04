Cressida Bonas' bold kitchen as you've never seen it before – watch video She lives with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Cressida Bonas has shared more of the kitchen at her home with her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley than ever before.

She took to Instagram with a video of a pet dog in the room, revealing light wooden floorboards, a white island with spotlights fitted into the wainscoting, and a bold fuchsia pink, orange and white Aztec print rug. It looks as though the space is open plan alongside the living room, while exposed shelves are also visible at the far end of the room.

WATCH: Cressida Bonas reveals bold kitchen inside private home

Back in October, Cressida revealed another angle in the space when she joined author Pippa Grange for a video call discussing her latest book, How To Win At Life Without Losing Yourself.

Cressida previously filmed in her kitchen

It showed that it is fitted with glossy cream cupboards, as well as two stainless steel ovens built into the cupboard units. The walls are white, and a painting hanging in a black and white frame is just about visible alongside the cupboards.

Cressida tends to keep her home as private as possible, but has revealed more than ever of the property since the coronavirus pandemic began and she has been spending more time indoors.

Cressida Bonas revealed a glimpse of her living room

In September, she posted an image taken in her living room. Granted, the photo only offered a glimpse of the space, but it gave a first look at her sofa: a linen grey design, which she has furnished with matching grey and white cushions.

Cressida was in a relationship with Prince Harry from 2012 to 2014, but married London property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley in July 2020, after the couple met while studying at Leeds University. They moved in together when they returned to London after graduating, and Harry proposed to Cressida in August 2019. It was reported that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic meant the couple were forced to postpone their nuptials.

