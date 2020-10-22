Stacey Dooley reveals pricey dining room addition – and fans are obsessed

Rachel Avery
Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley has treated herself to another new addition to her beautiful dining room at her new home.
Strictly Come Dancing winner and presenter Stacey Dooley has been redecorating her new home since moving in during the pandemic, in summer 2020. Determined to keep her loyal following up to date with the progress, she often shares pictures and videos on Instagram of her renovation successes.
This time Stacey caused an Instagram flurry when she posted a brand-new addition to her dining room, a set of four beautiful wooden chairs.
Clearly very pleased with her new homeware haul, Stacey captioned the short video: "THE CHAIRS THE CHAIRS. Gonna get six in total eventually. Waiting till next year to treat myself to the other two. AREN’T THEY HELLA HANDSOME?"
Judging by the fact that Stacey called this purchase a 'treat' and she's only invested in four for now, waiting until next year to buy the other two, we presume they were not a cheap acquisition.
Stacey's followers loved her new Scandi-style chairs
The Scandi-chic wooden chairs feature a curved low back and minimalist legs.
Her followers were equally elated by her latest home addition and just one hour after posting, the presenter had already racked up over 5,000 likes. The positive comments came in droves with one follower writing: "Place looks fab Stacey," and another posting: "Oh wow, these are incredible."
Many of the presenter's fans enquired about where the chairs were bought, and one follower even demanded: "We need a tag from where to buy??? Immediately!!![sic]"
Stacey showed her dining room before she got to work decorating
Stacey's modern chairs are the most recent addition to her newly decorated dining room, which also features a 50-year-old marble table that was shipped all the way from Brussels.
She beautifully styled up the ornate table with candlesticks and fresh flowers.
Stacey's stylish bedroom was revealed on her Instagram
Her pretty styling skills have also been showcased in her pristine bedroom, which features a fireplace and mantelpiece.
