Stacey Dooley reveals pricey dining room addition – and fans are obsessed Strictly winner Stacey has treated herself big time

Strictly Come Dancing winner and presenter Stacey Dooley has been redecorating her new home since moving in during the pandemic, in summer 2020. Determined to keep her loyal following up to date with the progress, she often shares pictures and videos on Instagram of her renovation successes.

This time Stacey caused an Instagram flurry when she posted a brand-new addition to her dining room, a set of four beautiful wooden chairs.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey unveils her pricey new home purchase

SEE: Stacey Dooley's beautiful first house purchase

Clearly very pleased with her new homeware haul, Stacey captioned the short video: "THE CHAIRS THE CHAIRS. Gonna get six in total eventually. Waiting till next year to treat myself to the other two. AREN’T THEY HELLA HANDSOME?"

Judging by the fact that Stacey called this purchase a 'treat' and she's only invested in four for now, waiting until next year to buy the other two, we presume they were not a cheap acquisition.

Stacey's followers loved her new Scandi-style chairs

The Scandi-chic wooden chairs feature a curved low back and minimalist legs.

Her followers were equally elated by her latest home addition and just one hour after posting, the presenter had already racked up over 5,000 likes. The positive comments came in droves with one follower writing: "Place looks fab Stacey," and another posting: "Oh wow, these are incredible."

REVEALED: Stacey Dooley reveals the unusual place she keeps her Strictly glitterball

MORE: Stacey surprises partner Kevin Clifton with this romantic birthday gesture

Many of the presenter's fans enquired about where the chairs were bought, and one follower even demanded: "We need a tag from where to buy??? Immediately!!![sic]"

Stacey showed her dining room before she got to work decorating

Stacey's modern chairs are the most recent addition to her newly decorated dining room, which also features a 50-year-old marble table that was shipped all the way from Brussels.

She beautifully styled up the ornate table with candlesticks and fresh flowers.

Stacey's stylish bedroom was revealed on her Instagram

Her pretty styling skills have also been showcased in her pristine bedroom, which features a fireplace and mantelpiece.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.