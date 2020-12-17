5 of the most-viewed homes on Rightmove in 2020 revealed – see inside These spectacular properties have received a lot of attention

If there's one thing we like almost as much as peering into celebrity homes, it's having a look inside the houses of real-life people. Rightmove have revealed their most viewed listings of the whole year of 2020 so far – and the incredible properties are unbelievable. From a 10-bedroom mega-mansion complete with bowling alley to a pristine Primrose Hill pad with wine cellar and private bar, these homes are out of this world…

1. 10-bedroom mega-mansion in Chiddingfold, Surrey for £30million

This Surrey home has 30 acres of parkland

As if the 10 beautiful bedrooms aren't dazzling enough, the 30 acres of immaculate parkland just might do it.

The indoor pool is hotel-worthy

On the market for a cool £30million, the jaw-dropping property looks more like a wedding venue than a home. The sweeping drive and Georgian style façade are picture-perfect – and the beauty continues inside too.

The dining space is fit for royalty

The place has two pools, stables and a tennis court but the indoor two-lane bowling alley, complete with disco lighting has to be a highlight mainly due to its unique nature.

Listed by House Partnership, see the full Rightmove listing.

2. 10-bedroom modern pad in Merton Lane, London for £40million



This unique house has an eye-catching exterior

Flashy and yet still elegant, this vast property is even home to a glass lift (very Roald Dahl!). The 10-bedroom abode is stretched across three opulent floors and is on the market for a dazzling £40million.



This London home even has a glass lift inside

The views over Hampstead Heath make it extremely sought after and the indoor pool is equally as impressive.



The pool has panoramic views

The home also comes with a self-contained staff lodge, a home gym and spa, a billiards room and a garage big enough to fit four of your supercars.

Listed by Knight Frank, see the full Rightmove listing.

3. Five-bedroom retreat in Chigwell, Essex, price on application.



This Essex mansion has 52 acres of stunning land

If surrounding yourself in Essex countryside is your aim, then this is one of the most luxurious places to do so. The stunning five-bedroom property is situated within 52 whopping acres of land – and it even has its own Olympic-sized equestrian centre – ideal for horse fans.



The interiors are seriously impressive

The enormous mansion also boasts a Bold-film-esque car port that's big enough to accommodate a fleet of ten supercars.



A massive chandelier adds extra glamour

The interiors are just as luxe with marble-clad bathrooms and a swanky indoor swimming pool, complete with a waterfall and jacuzzi. And then there's the sauna, steam room, cinema room, and home gym.

Listed by Presidential Estates, see the full Rightmove listing.

4. Seven-bedroom modern mansion in Weybridge, Surrey for £22.4million



This jaw-dropping mansion is Surrey's version of the White House

Surrey is close enough to London for business but feels like a relaxing break from the city – ask any Surrey-based celeb.



The pristine interiors match the beauty of the outside

This beautiful mansion not only has a perfect location, but its exterior is the stuff dreams are made of. It has been designed by period architect Julian Bicknell and can only be described as pristine.



The mansion has a show-stopping entrance

Nestled in almost four acres of perfectly manicured lawns, this incredible country home is ideal for those who love relaxing. There's a cinema room, an orangery, a swimming pool, spa and sauna.

Listed by Knight Frank, see the full Rightmove listing.

5. Eight-bedroom city pad in Primrose Hill, London for £28.5million



One of London's most sought-after mansions

Being one of London's trendiest postcodes is a real selling point for this glorious eight-bedroom mansion. In the heart of Primrose Hill, it is just a short stroll from the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground and Abbey Road studios.



The interiors look like a swanky hotel

Inside the interiors are wonderous with incredible décor, a personal wine cellar, a cosy movie theatre, a games room and a gym - as well as its very own private bar!



The decoration is immaculate throughout

Listed by Aston Chase, see the full Rightmove listing.

