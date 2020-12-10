Kourtney Kardashian's minimalist bedroom inside $8.5million home is dreamy The star was studying in bed

Just one look at Kourtney Kardashian's beautiful bedroom and you could be lulled into the most magical night's sleep.

The reality TV star shared a photo of herself on Instagram, laying on her enormous bed, and the minimalistic space is the stuff dreams are made of.

Kourtney - who is a self-confessed perfectionist, especially when it comes to her home - was sprawled out on the crisp white sheets inside the bedroom of her $8.5million mansion.

While the caption revealed she was "studying" for the movie, He's All That, there wasn't a balled-up piece of paper or ball-point pen in sight.

In fact, the surface of her bedside table looked like something from a freshly cleaned hotel room.

Kourtney lives with her three children, Mason, ten, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

Kourtney has a stunning home

She's been open about the pride she takes in her Calabasas home and admitted in a recent interview with Rip & Tan founder, Jenni Kayne, that everything in her house has to be spot on.

"I feel like your aesthetic is that every single thing should look nice," she said. "Like, whether it’s a sponge in your kitchen or if it’s the scissors that you use. I remember being like, 'Oh my God. You only live once. I need to have the best scissors.'"

Kourtney was studying

Kourtney's bedroom is just one feature of her gorgeous home. It boasts six bedrooms, an elevator, gym and massage room.

They also have their own private pool, a basketball court and even a playhouse which was installed especially by the children's dad.

"The kids wanted a TV and we were like, 'No'," she told Architectural Digest about the lack of screens in the room. "There are books in there, and it's cute for playing games.

"The biggest thing is to use your imagination and have time to relax. It's a place to lounge and read books and play."

