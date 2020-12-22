Inside Regis Philbin's longtime £3.07million family home The TV host lived in the property until shortly before his death

Stars including Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford were among those who paid tribute to Regis Philbin following his death at the age of 88 back in July.

The popular TV show host passed away after he suffered a heart attack, and what makes the news even more devastating is the revelation that he and his wife Joy had recently sold their $4.015million (£3.07million) mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut, in order to move to California to be closer to their children.

Regis and Joy bought their gated mansion in 2008 and lived there until shortly before his death. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, it spanned 13,661 square feet and had six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 2.59 acres of expansive gardens.

Regis Philbin sold his $4.015million house earlier this year

Among the impressive amenities that would have attracted Regis to the property were formal living and dining rooms, a large eat-in kitchen, mahogany-panelled library and family room.

The property is located in Greenwich, Connecticut

Ideal for entertaining, the mansion also boasts a home cinema, a billiards room, large gym, sauna, wine cellar and a tasting room with a full bar.

Regis' home had a cinema and a billiards room

Images released from the property also share a look at the lush grounds, which include a swimming pool, spa and tennis courts, with terraces for entertaining and dining.

There is also an outdoor swimming pool and spa

Regis often joked about his home life on his morning TV show, Live!, telling viewers that his lack of home improvement skills meant it was often up to his wife Joy to get jobs done around the house.

When they put the property up for sale in 2019, Joy, who was once an interior designer, told the Wall Street Journal: "We've moved around a lot and lived in many houses together but this house will always be our favourite.

"We celebrated many birthdays and holidays and never had to worry about inviting too many of our family and friends. There was always room for everyone."

