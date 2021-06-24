The Queen's home Buckingham Palace looks so regal as renovation costs revealed Her Majesty's home is undergoing a ten-year renovation

The Queen may have spent the majority of her time at Windsor Castle following the death of her husband Prince Philip, but she returned to her London residence Buckingham Palace to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday.

A photo of the meeting, which marked their first in-person weekly audience since before lockdown began, shared a look inside one room of the royal home.

It is painted a pastel blue with a red patterned rug on the floor and finished off with gold accents, including picture frames, clocks and mirrors that added a regal touch. Her Majesty and Boris Johnson stood in front of the grand fireplace and two chairs positioned around a wooden side table.

Several family photographs could also be seen on display, including a frame of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first revealed in 2018.

On the adjacent table, there is an official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge taken when they announced their engagement in 2010. Next to that is an image of the Prince of Wales standing next to the Queen taken in 2016 to mark Her Majesty's 90th birthday.

The Queen and Boris Johnson were pictured inside the royal residence

A ten-year renovation programme is currently underway at Buckingham Palace, at a total cost of £369million, which aims to replace the electrical cabling, plumbing and heating. Shortly after the recent picture of the monarch was released, royal accounts revealed the costs last year.

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: "In the year covered by this report, we actually spent more than our grant and the supplementary income we earned, with total net expenditure of £87.5 million, a 26% increase on the previous year.

Buckingham Palace is undergoing a ten-year renovation

"This was largely driven by a significant increase in the reservicing spend from £21.2 million to £38.8 million, an 83% increase on the year."

It also stated that although the pandemic saw payroll and travel costs decrease, property maintenance increased by £11.2 million to £49.5 million as the 10-year project to renovate Buckingham Palace continued.

