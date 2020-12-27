Michelle Obama shares peek inside family home during celebrations with Barack and daughters The Becoming author had a very merry Christmas with Barack Obama and their daughters

Michelle Obama made sure to wish her millions of Instagram followers a very happy Christmas on Friday, sharing a rare glimpse inside her family home in the process.

READ: Michelle Obama receives outpour of love following emotional announcement

Taking to the popular picture sharing site, the former First Lady of the United States posted an adorable picture of her two dogs Sunny and Bo lounging by the Christmas tree, dressed in Santa hats.

Sunny and Bo were relaxing in what looked to be the living room of the Obama's home in Washington, which was decked out with a show-stopping tree and decorative house plants.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about the Obamas

In the caption, Michelle wrote: "Wishing you light, love, and wonder during this holiday season. May the coming year bring us all joy and peace."

MORE: Sasha Obama's impressive living situation revealed

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals how they put daughter Sasha first during major change

Fans were quick to react to the sweet picture, with one writing: "Happy Christmas to you and your wonderful family," while another wrote: "What a gorgeous photo!" A third added: "Omg those dogs are so damn cute!"

Michelle Obama shared a glimpse inside her family home during the festive period

Michelle and Barack Obama celebrated Christmas with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and are thought to have gone to Hawaii for 25 December.

EXPLAINED: Why Malia and Sasha Obama are rarely seen in public

It is also possible that Malia's boyfriend Rory Farquharson was with the family, having moved into their family home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Michelle with Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha

The former President recently opened up about Rory during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he had nothing but praise for him.

MORE: Inside Barack and Michelle Obama's beautiful home

"He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up," Barack explained, adding that he stayed with their family "for a while".

Joking about the amount of food it took to feed the young man, Barack added: "We took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.

The Obamas have been enjoying spending quality time together during the pandemic

"The only thing you discover — [and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 per cent."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle and Barack have been enjoying spending quality time with their daughters while they are at home from university.

REVEALED: Celebrity couples who met at work just like The Obamas

Michelle opened up about their experience on her podcast during the summer and gave an insight into their daily routine.

It is thought the family have gone to Hawaii for the holidays

“Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room. The girls are on their computers," she told her previous podcast guest, former NPR host Michele Norris.

"Sometimes we’re outside if the weather permits, but we’ve developed this routine, you know, we don’t really worry about seeing one another in the day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.