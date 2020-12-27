Hanna Fillingham
Michelle Obama took to Instagram to share a new glimpse inside her family home during Christmas celebrations with Barack Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha
Michelle Obama made sure to wish her millions of Instagram followers a very happy Christmas on Friday, sharing a rare glimpse inside her family home in the process.
Taking to the popular picture sharing site, the former First Lady of the United States posted an adorable picture of her two dogs Sunny and Bo lounging by the Christmas tree, dressed in Santa hats.
Sunny and Bo were relaxing in what looked to be the living room of the Obama's home in Washington, which was decked out with a show-stopping tree and decorative house plants.
In the caption, Michelle wrote: "Wishing you light, love, and wonder during this holiday season. May the coming year bring us all joy and peace."
Fans were quick to react to the sweet picture, with one writing: "Happy Christmas to you and your wonderful family," while another wrote: "What a gorgeous photo!" A third added: "Omg those dogs are so damn cute!"
Michelle Obama shared a glimpse inside her family home during the festive period
Michelle and Barack Obama celebrated Christmas with their two daughters, Malia and Sasha, and are thought to have gone to Hawaii for 25 December.
It is also possible that Malia's boyfriend Rory Farquharson was with the family, having moved into their family home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Michelle with Barack Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha
The former President recently opened up about Rory during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, and he had nothing but praise for him.
"He’s British, wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing, and he had a job set up," Barack explained, adding that he stayed with their family "for a while".
Joking about the amount of food it took to feed the young man, Barack added: "We took him in, and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.
The Obamas have been enjoying spending quality time together during the pandemic
"The only thing you discover — [and] this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son — young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 per cent."
During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle and Barack have been enjoying spending quality time with their daughters while they are at home from university.
Michelle opened up about their experience on her podcast during the summer and gave an insight into their daily routine.
It is thought the family have gone to Hawaii for the holidays
“Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room. The girls are on their computers," she told her previous podcast guest, former NPR host Michele Norris.
"Sometimes we’re outside if the weather permits, but we’ve developed this routine, you know, we don’t really worry about seeing one another in the day."
