Michelle Obama opens up about family's current living situation – and it sounds incredible The Obamas own a beautiful Tudor property in Washington and a vineyard in Massachusetts

Michelle Obama and her family spent the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic isolating at their Tudor home in Washington.

And while they began their time together full of optimism, the former First Lady of the United States admitted recently that they - like many other families - started to get bored of each other.

The mother-of-two revealed that her daughters Malia and Sasha were "itching" to get back to college, but that things have been made easier now that they have more space, as the family recently moved to their vineyard in Massachusetts.

VIDEO: Everything you need to know about the Obamas

Speaking about her family via video link on Conan O'Brian's talk show last week, she said: "I think first our kids got a little sick of us, which was fine because we were pretty much sick of them.

"And so the summer started happening, and then we could be outside a little more, and we came to the vineyard, where we still are, and so there's more room to roam around and that was good because it helped us break it up.

Michelle Obama and her family are currently staying at their vineyard

"And now the kids are back in Zoom land classes. They're doing it remotely."

Michelle and Barack's property is on the Martha's Vineyard estate. The couple purchased the $11.75million home in December 2019.

Michelle is a doting mum to daughter Malia and Sasha

The estate boasts 29 private acres of land, as well as 8.5 bathrooms, 7 bedrooms, multiple living rooms and a private pool. There is also a games room in the home, an outdoor jacuzzi, basketball pitch and a private beachfront and boathouse.

It's been an exciting weekend for Michelle and Barack, who celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The Obamas are an incredibly close family

Michelle paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram in a touching post, and used the opportunity to ask her followers to vote at the upcoming election.

Her full message read: "28 years with this one. I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion.

"So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us. And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do.

"Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind. Love you, Barack."

