Geri Horner's country retreat is like a theme park – watch The Spice Girls star went go-karting in her garden

It's official – Geri Horner's Banbury country estate is our dream celebrity abode. The Spice Girls singer – née Geri Halliwell – delighted fans when she went go-karting around her own back garden on Monday, and we can't believe how spacious the grounds are.

The Viva Forever singer, 48, had clearly been taking lessons from her Formula One boss husband Christian Horner, getting suited and booted in a white padded jacket and green helmet for her ride.

Geri hopped on her colour-coordinating bike, sharing a video of herself zooming along the winding gravel path.

Geri Horner's garden will make you green with envy

Paying homage to her solo single, she captioned the short clip, "Scream if you wanna go faster!"

The star gave fans a good look at her amazing home, which featured an impressive turret style outhouse.

The camera panned over the beautiful exterior of the period property, showing off the ivy-covered stone walls and cobbled driveway.

Geri gave fans a glimpse at her incredible country estate

But it was her fairytale garden that really made an impression, complete with an immaculate lawn and grounds so spacious that Geri soon vanished into the distance.

The singer owns not one but two idyllic homes; a country estate near Banbury and a second home in Hertfordshire.

The Spice Girls star's garden is so spacious

Geri and her family – including daughter Bluebell and son Monty – have been staying in Banbury, Oxfordshire since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The nature-loving star houses donkeys, horses and goats on the farm. The couple also keep chickens at their country home, including one that Geri often shares photos of on social media, aptly named Ginger.

